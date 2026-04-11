Palm Harbor University Cheerleading Booster Club

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Palm Harbor University Cheerleading Booster Club

About this shop

2026 Football Apparel Fees

New Cheerleader (JV)
$385

Mandatory for all new to cheer JV Cheerleaders.

0
New Cheerleader (Varsity)
$420

Mandatory for all new to cheer Varsity Cheerleaders.

0
Non-Booster Event Apparel
$250

Mandatory for non-booster members.

0
Varsity Poms (Returning Cheerleader)
$74

Mandatory for returning varsity cheerleaders.

0
Bodyliner
$34

Mandatory if you don't have one.

0
Backpack Strap (Optional)
$30

This item is optional.

0
Bow (Optional)
$15

This item is included in the new cheerleader package.

0
Bloomer, Bow, Socks (Optional)
$56

This item is included in the new cheerleader package.

0
New Backpack (Optional)
$114

This item is included in the new cheerleader package.

0
Extra Bloomers (Optional)
$36
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New Poms JV (Optional)
$39

This item is included in the new cheerleader package.

0
New Sneakers (Optional)
$113

This item is included in the new cheerleader package.

0
Comp Sneakers
$135

Mandatory for comp.

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Coach's Apparel
$250
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