2026 Football Apparel Fees

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Mandatory for all new to cheer JV Cheerleaders.
Mandatory for all new to cheer Varsity Cheerleaders.
Mandatory for non-booster members.
Mandatory for returning varsity cheerleaders.
Mandatory if you don't have one.
This item is optional.
This item is included in the new cheerleader package.
This item is included in the new cheerleader package.
This item is included in the new cheerleader package.
This item is included in the new cheerleader package.
This item is included in the new cheerleader package.
Mandatory for comp.
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