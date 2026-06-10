2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Membership

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About this event
Season Membership:
Uniform: 250.00 - Home & Away Uniform, 3 pair of socks, mouth guard, duffle bag
Admin fee: 200.00 - Permits, Insurance, Special Events, Equipment and more...
No Refunds
Season Membership: (Must be a rostered player form the 2025 season)
Uniform: 250.00 - Home & Away Uniform, 3 pair of socks, mouth guard, duffle bag
Admin fee: 150.00 - Permits, Insurance, Special Events, Equipment and more...
No Refunds
Uniform: 450.00 - Shell, Skirt, Underlines, backpack, socks, bow, poms
Admin Fee: 200.00 - Permits, Insurance, Special Events, Equipment and more...
No Refunds
MUST HAVE LAST YEARS UNIFORM or additional cost for Uniform will be billed.
Admin Fee - Permits, Insurance, Special Events, Equipment and more...
No Refunds
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