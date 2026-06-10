Natomas Youth Nighthawks

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Natomas Youth Nighthawks

About this event

2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Membership

2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Football item
2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Football
$450

Season Membership:

Uniform: 250.00 - Home & Away Uniform, 3 pair of socks, mouth guard, duffle bag

Admin fee: 200.00 - Permits, Insurance, Special Events, Equipment and more...

No Refunds


2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Returning player Football item
2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Returning player Football
$400

Season Membership: (Must be a rostered player form the 2025 season)

Uniform: 250.00 - Home & Away Uniform, 3 pair of socks, mouth guard, duffle bag

Admin fee: 150.00 - Permits, Insurance, Special Events, Equipment and more...

No Refunds

2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Cheerleading New item
2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Cheerleading New
$650

Uniform: 450.00 - Shell, Skirt, Underlines, backpack, socks, bow, poms

Admin Fee: 200.00 - Permits, Insurance, Special Events, Equipment and more...

No Refunds

2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Cheerleading Returning item
2026 Natomas Jr. Nighthawks Cheerleading Returning
$350

MUST HAVE LAST YEARS UNIFORM or additional cost for Uniform will be billed.

Admin Fee - Permits, Insurance, Special Events, Equipment and more...

No Refunds

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