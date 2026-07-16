China Spring Cheer Booster Club

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China Spring Cheer Booster Club

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2026 Football Program Student Ads

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Senior Ad: Full Page
$200
Available until Aug 14

Full page ad for your senior student, which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.


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Senior Ad: Half Page
$125
Available until Aug 14

Half page ad for your senior student, which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.

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Senior Ad: Quarter Page
$75
Available until Aug 14

Quarter page ad for your senior student, which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.

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Booster/Club/Team Ad: Full Page
$200
Available until Aug 14

Full page ad for booster club/school club/sports team (NOT FOR INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS), which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.

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Booster/Club/Team Ad: Half Page
$125
Available until Aug 14

Half page ad for booster club/school club/sports team (NOT FOR INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS), which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.

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Booster/Club/Team Ad: Quarter Page
$75
Available until Aug 14

Quarter page ad for booster club/school club/sports team (NOT FOR INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS), which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.

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Football Night (9/11) Ad: Full Page
$100
Available until Aug 21

Full page ad for your CS football player, which will be printed full-color in the Football Night (9/11) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/21/26.


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Football Night (9/11) Ad: Half Page
$75
Available until Aug 21

Half page ad for your CS football player, which will be printed full-color in the Football Night (9/11) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/21/26.


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Football Night (9/11) Ad: Quarter Page
$50
Available until Aug 21

Quarter page ad for your CS football player, which will be printed full-color in the Football Night (9/11) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/21/26.


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Homecoming (9/25): Full Page Ad
$100
Available until Sep 4

Full page ad for your high school student, which will be printed full-color in the Homecoming (9/25) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/4/26.


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Homecoming (9/25): Half Page Ad
$75
Available until Sep 4

Half page ad for your high school student, which will be printed full-color in the Homecoming (9/25) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/4/26.


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Homecoming (9/25): Quarter Page Ad
$50
Available until Sep 4

Quarter page ad for your high school student, which will be printed full-color in the Homecoming (9/25) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/4/26.


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Blues Night (10/9): Full Page Ad
$100
Available until Sep 18

Full page ad for your Electric Blues dancer, which will be printed full-color in the Blues Night (10/9) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/18/26.


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Blues Night (10/9): Half Page Ad
$75
Available until Sep 18

Half page ad for your Electric Blues dancer, which will be printed full-color in the Blues Night (10/9) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/18/26.


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Blues Night (10/9): Quarter Page Ad
$50
Available until Sep 18

Quarter page ad for your Electric Blues dancer, which will be printed full-color in the Blues Night (10/9) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/18/26.


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Cheer Night (10/23): Full Page Ad
$100
Available until Oct 2

Full page ad for your CS cheerleader, which will be printed full-color in the Cheer Night (10/23) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/2/26.


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Cheer Night (10/23): Half Page Ad
$75
Available until Oct 2

Half page ad for your CS cheerleader, which will be printed full-color in the Cheer Night (10/23) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/2/26.


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Cheer Night (10/23): Quarter Page Ad
$50
Available until Oct 2

Quarter page ad for your CS cheerleader, which will be printed full-color in the Cheer Night (10/23) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/2/26.


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Band Night (11/6): Full Page Ad
$100
Available until Oct 16

Full page ad for your Cougar Band member, which will be printed full-color in the Band Night (11/6) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/16/26.


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Band Night (11/6): Half Page Ad
$75
Available until Oct 16

Half page ad for your Cougar Band member, which will be printed full-color in the Band Night (11/6) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/16/26.


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