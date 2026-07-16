2026 Football Program Student Ads

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Full page ad for your senior student, which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.
Half page ad for your senior student, which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.
Quarter page ad for your senior student, which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.
Full page ad for booster club/school club/sports team (NOT FOR INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS), which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.
Half page ad for booster club/school club/sports team (NOT FOR INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS), which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.
Quarter page ad for booster club/school club/sports team (NOT FOR INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS), which will be printed full-color in all five home Varsity football game programs. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/14/26.
Full page ad for your CS football player, which will be printed full-color in the Football Night (9/11) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/21/26.
Half page ad for your CS football player, which will be printed full-color in the Football Night (9/11) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/21/26.
Quarter page ad for your CS football player, which will be printed full-color in the Football Night (9/11) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 8/21/26.
Full page ad for your high school student, which will be printed full-color in the Homecoming (9/25) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/4/26.
Half page ad for your high school student, which will be printed full-color in the Homecoming (9/25) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/4/26.
Quarter page ad for your high school student, which will be printed full-color in the Homecoming (9/25) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/4/26.
Full page ad for your Electric Blues dancer, which will be printed full-color in the Blues Night (10/9) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/18/26.
Half page ad for your Electric Blues dancer, which will be printed full-color in the Blues Night (10/9) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/18/26.
Quarter page ad for your Electric Blues dancer, which will be printed full-color in the Blues Night (10/9) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 9/18/26.
Full page ad for your CS cheerleader, which will be printed full-color in the Cheer Night (10/23) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/2/26.
Half page ad for your CS cheerleader, which will be printed full-color in the Cheer Night (10/23) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/2/26.
Quarter page ad for your CS cheerleader, which will be printed full-color in the Cheer Night (10/23) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/2/26.
Full page ad for your Cougar Band member, which will be printed full-color in the Band Night (11/6) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/16/26.
Half page ad for your Cougar Band member, which will be printed full-color in the Band Night (11/6) Program ONLY. Registration & art submission deadline: 10/16/26.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!