NKHS Football Boosters

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NKHS Football Boosters

About this event

2026 Football Season Sponsorship - Donation Campaign

Headline Season Sponsor
$1,750

Individual signage at all home games.
Name/Logo on front of all game night digital programs.

Name announced at all home games. Recognition on NKFB social media channels.
Name/Logo on select NKFB merchandise.

Name/Logo on home game pictures.

Friday Night Lights Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor of a regular season home game.

Individual signage at all home games.
Name/Logo on front of game night digital program.

Name announced as game sponsor during the game.

Recognition on NKFB social media channels.
Name/Logo on select NKFB merchandise.

On the Road Sponsor
$750

Sponsor of a regular season away game.

Name/Logo on front of game night digital program.

Recognition on NKFB social media channels.

Signage at all home games.
Name/Logo on select NKFB merchandise.

Team Dinner Sponsor
$750

$750 or donated pre-game meals for the team & staff.
Name/Logo listed as dinner sponsor on front of game night digital program. Recognition on NKFB social media channels.
Signage at all home games.
Name/Logo on select NKFB merchandise.

Platinum Sponsor / Donation
$500

Name on digital program.
Recognition on NKFB social media channels.

Signage at all home games.

Name on select NKFB merchandise.

Black & Gold Sponsor / Donation
$250

Name on digital program.

Name on select NKFB merchandise.

Skippers Sponsor / Donation
$100

Name on digital programs.

Donation
$50
Donation
$25
Donation
$10

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