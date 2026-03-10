2026 Football Season Sponsorship - Donation Campaign

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About this event
Individual signage at all home games.
Name/Logo on front of all game night digital programs.
Name announced at all home games. Recognition on NKFB social media channels.
Name/Logo on select NKFB merchandise.
Name/Logo on home game pictures.
Sponsor of a regular season home game.
Individual signage at all home games.
Name/Logo on front of game night digital program.
Name announced as game sponsor during the game.
Recognition on NKFB social media channels.
Name/Logo on select NKFB merchandise.
Sponsor of a regular season away game.
Name/Logo on front of game night digital program.
Recognition on NKFB social media channels.
Signage at all home games.
Name/Logo on select NKFB merchandise.
$750 or donated pre-game meals for the team & staff.
Name/Logo listed as dinner sponsor on front of game night digital program. Recognition on NKFB social media channels.
Signage at all home games.
Name/Logo on select NKFB merchandise.
Name on digital program.
Recognition on NKFB social media channels.
Signage at all home games.
Name on select NKFB merchandise.
Name on digital program.
Name on select NKFB merchandise.
Name on digital programs.
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