2026 Force Golf Tournament

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About this event
Register a full team for the tournament and enjoy a great day of golf while supporting a meaningful cause. This package includes entry for four golfers in the 4-person scramble, with an 8:30 AM shotgun start at Pembroke Country Club on May 8, 2026. Gather your team and compete while helping raise funds for the Force Foundation.
Sign up as an individual golfer and we’ll place you with a team for the tournament. Enjoy a day on the course, meet new people, and participate in the 4-person scramble beginning at 8:30 AM at Pembroke Country Club. Your participation helps support the mission of the Force Foundation.
Promote your business or show your support by sponsoring a hole during the tournament. Hole sponsors receive signage displayed at a designated hole on the course at Pembroke Country Club, providing visibility to all participating golfers and attendees. It’s a great way to support the Force Foundation while showcasing your organization to the community.
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