Force Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Force Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Force Golf Tournament

94 W Elm St

Pembroke, MA 02359, USA

Foursome
$700

Register a full team for the tournament and enjoy a great day of golf while supporting a meaningful cause. This package includes entry for four golfers in the 4-person scramble, with an 8:30 AM shotgun start at Pembroke Country Club on May 8, 2026. Gather your team and compete while helping raise funds for the Force Foundation.

Single
$175

Sign up as an individual golfer and we’ll place you with a team for the tournament. Enjoy a day on the course, meet new people, and participate in the 4-person scramble beginning at 8:30 AM at Pembroke Country Club. Your participation helps support the mission of the Force Foundation.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Promote your business or show your support by sponsoring a hole during the tournament. Hole sponsors receive signage displayed at a designated hole on the course at Pembroke Country Club, providing visibility to all participating golfers and attendees. It’s a great way to support the Force Foundation while showcasing your organization to the community.

Add a donation for Force Foundation Inc

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