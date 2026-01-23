2026 "Fore" Heroes Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes green fees, carts, lunch and prizes for four golfers.
Includes:
One Mulligan
One 2-foot string to move ball
Arms-length of raffle tickets
50/50 chance for value bag pot
Includes green fees, carts, lunch and prizes for one golfer. This ticket should be used if you have team of four that wants to purchase tickets individually.
One 24" X 18" sign at hole
Visibility in program
One 24" X 24" sign at hole
Visibility in program
Recognition at food placement areas
One 24" X 24" sign displayed at the outing
Visibility in program and mention at the start of the luncheon
Golf and lunch for one team of four players
One 24" X 24" sign displayed at the outing
Visibility in program and mention at start of luncheon
Golf and lunch for two teams of four players each
Two 24" X 24" signs displayed at the outing
Primary visibility as sponsor on front of program and mention at start of luncheon
$
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