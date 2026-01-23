Heroes Supporting Heroes

Hosted by

Heroes Supporting Heroes

About this event

2026 "Fore" Heroes Golf Outing

2728 PA-168

Hookstown, PA 15050, USA

Team of Four
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes green fees, carts, lunch and prizes for four golfers.

Golfer Value Bag
$25

Includes:

One Mulligan

One 2-foot string to move ball

Arms-length of raffle tickets

50/50 chance for value bag pot

Individual Golfer (only purchase if you have a team of four)
$125

Includes green fees, carts, lunch and prizes for one golfer. This ticket should be used if you have team of four that wants to purchase tickets individually.

Hole Sponsor
$100

One 24" X 18" sign at hole

Visibility in program

Super Hole Sponsor
$300

One 24" X 24" sign at hole

Visibility in program

Food Sponsor
$500

Recognition at food placement areas

One 24" X 24" sign displayed at the outing

Visibility in program and mention at the start of the luncheon

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

Golf and lunch for one team of four players

One 24" X 24" sign displayed at the outing

Visibility in program and mention at start of luncheon

Gold Sponsorship
$3,500

Golf and lunch for two teams of four players each

Two 24" X 24" signs displayed at the outing

Primary visibility as sponsor on front of program and mention at start of luncheon

Add a donation for Heroes Supporting Heroes

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