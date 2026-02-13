Family Enrichment Center, Inc.

Hosted by

Family Enrichment Center, Inc.

About this event

2026 FORE! Our Kids Golf Scramble

251 Beech Bend Rd

Bowling Green, KY 42101, USA

Team of 4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Covers course and cart fees, includes breakfast biscuits from Wendy's of Bowling Green, complimentary beer and seltzers from Clark Distributors, and Rafferty's famous Bluegrass Special with chips for lunch.

Individual Player
$125

Covers course and cart fees, includes breakfast biscuits from Wendy's of Bowling Green, complimentary beer and seltzers from Clark Distributors, and Rafferty's famous Bluegrass Special with chips for lunch.

Day-Of Add On Pack
$40

This Add-On pack may be purchased per-person or shared amongst a team. Tickets for each category will be turned in at the designated hole.


-2 Mulligans

-1 Skirt

-1 Entry shot for Beat the Pro

-1 shot w/ the Hot Shot Cannon

Fairway Swing
$1
Fairway Swing: Use our marker
$5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!