2026 FORE! Our Kids Golf Scramble

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Covers course and cart fees, includes breakfast biscuits from Wendy's of Bowling Green, complimentary beer and seltzers from Clark Distributors, and Rafferty's famous Bluegrass Special with chips for lunch.
Covers course and cart fees, includes breakfast biscuits from Wendy's of Bowling Green, complimentary beer and seltzers from Clark Distributors, and Rafferty's famous Bluegrass Special with chips for lunch.
This Add-On pack may be purchased per-person or shared amongst a team. Tickets for each category will be turned in at the designated hole.
-2 Mulligans
-1 Skirt
-1 Entry shot for Beat the Pro
-1 shot w/ the Hot Shot Cannon
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