2026 Fore The Kids Golf Outing

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About this event
Opportunity to speak at the reception following play, 4 teams of four, 4 hole signs, prominent signage at reception, 4 drink tickets per person, and food!
Includes 3 teams of four, 3 hole signs, signage at event, 4 drink tickets per person, and food!
Includes 2 teams of four, 2 hole signs, signage at event, 2 drink tickets per person, and food!
Includes 1 team of four, 1 hole sign, signage at event, 2 drink tickets per person, and food!
Includes one team of four, 1 drink ticket per person, and food!
Your logo on a sleeve of golf balls per golfer
1 hole sign on the putting green
1 hole sign on the driving range
1 Hole Sign
$
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