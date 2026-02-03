Riley's Army

Hosted by

Riley's Army

About this event

2026 Fore The Kids Golf Outing

430 St Andrews Ln

Cary, NC 27511, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Opportunity to speak at the reception following play, 4 teams of four, 4 hole signs, prominent signage at reception, 4 drink tickets per person, and food!

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 3 teams of four, 3 hole signs, signage at event, 4 drink tickets per person, and food!

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 2 teams of four, 2 hole signs, signage at event, 2 drink tickets per person, and food!

Bronze Sponsor
$750

Includes 1 team of four, 1 hole sign, signage at event, 2 drink tickets per person, and food!

Team of Four
$500

Includes one team of four, 1 drink ticket per person, and food!

Ball Sponsor
$800

Your logo on a sleeve of golf balls per golfer

Putting Green Sponsor
$300

1 hole sign on the putting green

Driving Range Sponsor
$300

1 hole sign on the driving range

Hole Sponsor
$250

1 Hole Sign

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