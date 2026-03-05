2026 Fore! Women's Scramble

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About this event
-Premier logo placement on all marketing materials
-Two free team registrations of four women each
-Opportunity for sponsor booth during the event
-20 mentions on social media on all marketing materials
-Logo displayed on all marketing materials
-Unique opportunity to show support for the Period Pantry
-One free team registration of four women
-Opportunity for sponsor booth during the event
-15 mentions on social media on all marketing materials
-Logo displayed on the course
-One free team registration of four women
-Opportunity for sponsor booth during the event
-10 mentions on social media on all marketing materials
-Logo displayed on team golf cart
-Opportunity for sponsor booth during the event
-5 mentions on social media on all marketing materials
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