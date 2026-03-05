Junior League Of Sioux City

Hosted by

Junior League Of Sioux City

About this event

2026 Fore! Women's Scramble

4300 Donner Ave

Sioux City, IA 51106, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

-Premier logo placement on all marketing materials

-Two free team registrations of four women each

-Opportunity for sponsor booth during the event

-20 mentions on social media on all marketing materials

Empowerment (Red) Sponsor
$3,000

-Logo displayed on all marketing materials

-Unique opportunity to show support for the Period Pantry

-One free team registration of four women

-Opportunity for sponsor booth during the event

-15 mentions on social media on all marketing materials

Leadership (Hole) Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo displayed on the course

-One free team registration of four women

-Opportunity for sponsor booth during the event

-10 mentions on social media on all marketing materials

Community (Cart) Sponsor
$500

-Logo displayed on team golf cart

-Opportunity for sponsor booth during the event

-5 mentions on social media on all marketing materials

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