2026 Forest Bathing Walks with Sandy Wilson

It doesn’t feel like it, but Spring is just around the corner! The Spring/Vernal Equinox marks the point in the year when the sun is directly above the Equator when day and night are of equal length. Come unplug, slow down, and connect with nature while tuning into your senses.
In celebration of the Vernal Equinox, Sandy Wilson of Spirit of Dragonflies, LLC, will lead a guided walk on Friday, March 20 from 4 - 6:30 pm. The walk will focus on an intentional, contemplative space for reflecting on the change of seasons. We will engage in guided meditation and solo reflection alongside a slow, mindful saunter in nature while we reflect on the sacred wisdom offered when we are attentive to the voice of nature in the season, of the change in ourselves and in our local landscape. The sharing of tea, Honey cake, and counsel will end the session.
Join us on Friday, May 1st at 4:pm with Sandy Wilson, Kripalu-Certified Mindful Outdoor Guide for a May Day Forest Bathing Walk.
Beltane or May Day festival marks the midway point between spring equinox and summer solstice. It is traditionally held on 1 May. Come celebrate spring at its peak as we prepare for summer with a saunter in nature at Pine Hollow Arboretum. This walk will acknowledge the ever changing cycles of nature as we embrace the warmth, returning of longer days, and the abundance of nature. We will enjoy finding new growth, budding trees, moss, fiddleheads, and more.
