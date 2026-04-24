2026 Forever Pink Foundation Cotillion Application

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This is the registration fee for young ladies that want to participate in the 2026 Prevue of Celestial Pearls Debutante Cotillion hosted by the Forever Pink Foundation. Please ensure you have completed the online application, and uploaded your official school transcript which depicts a 2.5 GPA or better. Registration Fees are NONREFUNDABLE.
This is the registration fee for young men that want to participate in the 2026 Prevue of Celestial Pearls Debutante Cotillion hosted by the Forever Pink Foundation. Please ensure you have completed the online application, and upload your official school transcript which depicts a 2.5 GPA or better. Registration Fees are NONREFUNDABLE.
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