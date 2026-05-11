2026 Fort Wayne Urban League Sneaker Ball

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About this event
Secure your spot at the gala and join us for an evening of elegance and entertainment. Price will increase to $100 on August 1.
Secure a dedicated table for your group of up to 10 guests. A table purchase does not include sponsor benefits.
Inspired by Michael Jordan, the presenting sponsor represents lasting cultural influence, excellence, and long-term investment in community impact.
Inspired by LeBron James, the Equality Champion sponsor honors leadership in education, advocacy, and uplifting under served communities.
Inspired by Serena Williams, the Power & Equity sponsor celebrates breaking barriers, empowerment, and equity, especially for women and entrepreneurs.
Inspired by Colin Kaepernick, the Change Maker sponsor recognizes courage, social justice advocacy, and using one’s platform for meaningful change.
Inspired by Stephen Curry, the Community Impact sponsor focuses on youth development, access to opportunity, and community engagement.
Inspired by Allen Iverson, the Culture Shift sponsor honors authenticity, individuality, and reshaping culture both on and off the court.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!