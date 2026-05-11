Fort Wayne Urban League Inc

Hosted by

Fort Wayne Urban League Inc

About this event

2026 Fort Wayne Urban League Sneaker Ball

10622 Parkview Plaza Dr

Fort Wayne, IN 46845, USA

General Admission - Early Bird Special!
$75
Available until Aug 1

Secure your spot at the gala and join us for an evening of elegance and entertainment. Price will increase to $100 on August 1.

10-Person Table
$1,000

Secure a dedicated table for your group of up to 10 guests. A table purchase does not include sponsor benefits.

Presenting Sponsor: Air Jordan Legacy
$15,000

Inspired by Michael Jordan, the presenting sponsor represents lasting cultural influence, excellence, and long-term investment in community impact.

  • “Presented by” naming rights on all event materials
  • Premier logo placement on all marketing, signage, and media
  • Opportunity for on-stage speaking remarks
  • One sponsor table (10 tickets)
  • Custom hand-painted sneakers with company logo (displayed in the Sneaker Showcase)
  • Full page, inside cover ad in the event program
  • Recognition on the FWUL website and social media
  • Sponsor appreciation gift
  • First right of refusal for next years event
LeBron Equality Champion Sponsor
$10,000

Inspired by LeBron James, the Equality Champion sponsor honors leadership in education, advocacy, and uplifting under served communities.

  • Prominent logo placement on all event materials
  • One sponsor table (10 tickets)
  • Custom hand-painted sneakers with company logo (displayed in the Sneaker Showcase)
  • Full page ad in the event program
  • Recognition on the FWUL website & social media
  • Sponsor appreciation gift
Serena Power & Equity Sponsor
$7,500

Inspired by Serena Williams, the Power & Equity sponsor celebrates breaking barriers, empowerment, and equity, especially for women and entrepreneurs.

  • High-visibility logo placement
  • One sponsor table (10 tickets)
  • Custom hand-painted sneakers with company logo (displayed in the Sneaker Showcase)
  • Half page ad in the event program
  • Recognition on the FWUL website & social media
  • Sponsor appreciation gift
Kaepernick Change Maker Sponsor
$5,000

Inspired by Colin Kaepernick, the Change Maker sponsor recognizes courage, social justice advocacy, and using one’s platform for meaningful change.

  • Logo placement at the event
  • Six (6) event tickets
  • Custom hand-painted sneakers with company logo (displayed in the Sneaker Showcase)
  • Quarter page ad in the event program
  • Recognition on the FWUL website


Curry Community Impact Sponsor
$2,500

Inspired by Stephen Curry, the Community Impact sponsor focuses on youth development, access to opportunity, and community engagement.

  • Logo placement at the event
  • Four (4) event tickets
  • Logo in the event program
  • Recognition on the FWUL website
Iverson Culture Shift Sponsor
$1,250

Inspired by Allen Iverson, the Culture Shift sponsor honors authenticity, individuality, and reshaping culture both on and off the court.

  • Two (2) event tickets
  • Listed in event program
  • Recognition on the FWUL website
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