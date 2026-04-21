2026 Founders' Day Dinner & Annual Meeting

About this event
Chicken Marsala over mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
All dinners come with dinner rolls, a House Salad, and Key Lime pie.
Bronzed Mahi with lemon caper sauce over wild rice pilaf and grilled asparagus (gluten-free).
All dinners come with dinner rolls, a House Salad, and Key Lime pie.
Portobello Steak over rice pilaf and grilled asparagus with balsamic reduction (vegetarian & gluten-free).
All dinners come with dinner rolls, a House Salad, and Key Lime pie.
Bottle of Pinot Noir
Bottle of Sterling Vineyard Chardonnay
Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc
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