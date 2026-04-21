North Hill Preservation Association

Hosted by

North Hill Preservation Association

About this event

2026 Founders' Day Dinner & Annual Meeting

1500 Bayshore Dr

Pensacola, FL 32507, USA

Chicken Dinner
$55

Chicken Marsala over mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.


All dinners come with dinner rolls, a House Salad, and Key Lime pie.

Fish Dinner
$55

Bronzed Mahi with lemon caper sauce over wild rice pilaf and grilled asparagus (gluten-free).


All dinners come with dinner rolls, a House Salad, and Key Lime pie.

Vegetable Dinner
$55

Portobello Steak over rice pilaf and grilled asparagus with balsamic reduction (vegetarian & gluten-free).


All dinners come with dinner rolls, a House Salad, and Key Lime pie.

Red Wine / Pinot Noir
$23

Bottle of Pinot Noir

White Wine / Chardonnay
$23

Bottle of Sterling Vineyard Chardonnay

White Wine / Sauvignon Blanc
$23

Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc

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