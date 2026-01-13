Field Manor Foundation

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Field Manor Foundation

About this event

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2026 Founders' Day Fundraiser

750 Field Manor Dr

Merritt Island, FL 32953, USA

Add a donation for Field Manor Foundation

$

Alcohol Drink Bundle - 5 Tickets
$20

The alcohol drink bundle gets you 5 tickets to redeem for beer, wine, or seltzers.

Single Alcohol Drink Ticket (1 Ticket)
$5

The single alcohol drink ticket gets you 1 ticket to redeem for beer, wine, or seltzer.

50/50 Raffle - 30 Tickets
$20

Win half the money from 50/50 raffle ticket sales.


CASH ONLY for 50/50 tickets sales day-of:

Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)

50/50 Raffle - 12 Tickets
$10

Win half the money from 50/50 raffle ticket sales.


CASH ONLY for 50/50 tickets sales day-of:

Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)

50/50 Raffle - 6 Tickets
$5

Win half the money from 50/50 raffle ticket sales.


CASH ONLY for 50/50 tickets sales day-of:

Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)

Pink Basket Raffle - 10 Tickets
$20

Win a basket full of hand-selected treats.


CASH ONLY for raffle tickets sales day-of:

Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)

Pink Basket Raffle - 3 Tickets
$10

Win a basket full of hand-selected treats.


CASH ONLY for raffle tickets sales day-of:

Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)

Pink Basket Raffle - 1 Ticket
$5

Win a basket full of hand-selected treats.


CASH ONLY for raffle tickets sales day-of:

Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)

Museum Tour - 11:15am
$5

This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.

Limited to 20 guests per tour.

Museum Tour - 12:00pm
$5

This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.

Limited to 20 guests per tour.

Museum Tour - 1:00pm
$5

This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.

Limited to 20 guests per tour.

Museum Tour - 2:00pm
$5

This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.

Limited to 20 guests per tour.

Museum Tour - 3:00pm
$5

This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.

Limited to 20 guests per tour.

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