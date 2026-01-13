2026 Founders' Day Fundraiser

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About this event
$
The alcohol drink bundle gets you 5 tickets to redeem for beer, wine, or seltzers.
The single alcohol drink ticket gets you 1 ticket to redeem for beer, wine, or seltzer.
Win half the money from 50/50 raffle ticket sales.
CASH ONLY for 50/50 tickets sales day-of:
Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)
Win half the money from 50/50 raffle ticket sales.
CASH ONLY for 50/50 tickets sales day-of:
Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)
Win half the money from 50/50 raffle ticket sales.
CASH ONLY for 50/50 tickets sales day-of:
Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)
Win a basket full of hand-selected treats.
CASH ONLY for raffle tickets sales day-of:
Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)
Win a basket full of hand-selected treats.
CASH ONLY for raffle tickets sales day-of:
Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)
Win a basket full of hand-selected treats.
CASH ONLY for raffle tickets sales day-of:
Ticket sales will close at 2:45pm, and the winner announced shortly after 3pm. (Must be present to win.)
This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limited to 20 guests per tour.
This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limited to 20 guests per tour.
This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limited to 20 guests per tour.
This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limited to 20 guests per tour.
This is a $5.00 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limited to 20 guests per tour.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!