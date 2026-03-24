Field Manor Foundation

Offered by

Field Manor Foundation

About this shop

2026 Founders' Day Fundraiser Museum

Museum Tour - 11:15am
$5

This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.


Limit 20 guests per tour.

Museum Tour - 12:00pm
$5

This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.


Limit 20 guests per tour.

Museum Tour - 1:00pm
$5

This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.


Limit 20 guests per tour.

Museum Tour - 2:00pm
$5

This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.


Limit 20 guests per tour.

Museum Tour - 3:00pm
$5

This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.


Limit 20 guests per tour.

Guava Jelly 4oz item
Guava Jelly 4oz
$5

Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida's food safety regulations.

Guava Jelly 8oz
$10

Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida's food safety regulations.

Guava Butter 8oz
$10

Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida's food safety regulations.

Mango Chutney 8oz
$10

Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida's food safety regulations.

Honey 16oz item
Honey 16oz
$15

Pure natural raw honey from Snyder's Hives and Honey

Honey 24oz item
Honey 24oz
$18

Pure natural raw honey from Snyder's Hives and Honey

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