2026 Founders' Day Fundraiser Museum

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This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limit 20 guests per tour.
This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limit 20 guests per tour.
This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limit 20 guests per tour.
This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limit 20 guests per tour.
This is a $5 donation for museum entry for a 30-minute walk-thru, self-guided tour of the Manor, with a docent available to answer questions.
Limit 20 guests per tour.
Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida's food safety regulations.
Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida's food safety regulations.
Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida's food safety regulations.
Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida's food safety regulations.
Pure natural raw honey from Snyder's Hives and Honey
Pure natural raw honey from Snyder's Hives and Honey
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