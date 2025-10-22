2026 Founder's District Spring Conference

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About this event
Enjoy full access to the entire program online and in person. Lunch and coffee breaks included.
Enjoy full access to the entire program online and in person. Lunch and coffee breaks included.
Join us at the conference together with 2 friends and benefit from the best deal on the tickets. a $40 value when you join with 2 friends.
Must be confirmed by Contest Chair as a District contestant. Enjoy complimentary full access to the entire program online and in person. Lunch and coffee breaks included.
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