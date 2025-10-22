Founder's District Toastmasters

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Founder's District Toastmasters

About this event

2026 Founder's District Spring Conference

29751 Crown Valley Pkwy

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, USA

Toastmasters Member
$50
Available until May 16

Enjoy full access to the entire program online and in person. Lunch and coffee breaks included.

Non Toastmaster Member
$60
Available until May 16

Enjoy full access to the entire program online and in person. Lunch and coffee breaks included.

Super Pack 3 Tickets
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Join us at the conference together with 2 friends and benefit from the best deal on the tickets. a $40 value when you join with 2 friends.

District Contestant
Free

Must be confirmed by Contest Chair as a District contestant. Enjoy complimentary full access to the entire program online and in person. Lunch and coffee breaks included.

Add a donation for Founder's District Toastmasters

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