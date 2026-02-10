2026 FPSITE Bowling Tournament

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Individual ticket. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team.
Team of 4 tickets. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team.
Team of 4 tickets. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team. Extra cost to go towards the FAMU-FSU Student Chapter Scholarship Fund.
Team of 4 tickets. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team. Extra cost to go towards the FAMU-FSU Student Chapter Scholarship Fund.
Team of 4 tickets. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team.
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