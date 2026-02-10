Hosted by

ITE Florida Panhandle Section

2026 FPSITE Bowling Tournament

820 Capital Cir NE

Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

Individual
$35

Individual ticket. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team.

Team of 4
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of 4 tickets. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team.

Silver Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of 4 tickets. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team. Extra cost to go towards the FAMU-FSU Student Chapter Scholarship Fund.

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of 4 tickets. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team. Extra cost to go towards the FAMU-FSU Student Chapter Scholarship Fund.

Student Team Sponsor
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of 4 tickets. Includes pizza and soda to be shared with your team.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!