2026 Freedom Conference Payments

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About this event
Standard registration for the 2026 Freedom Conference.
Valid February 1–May 31, 2026.
This payment covers registration for one individual.
Conference registration details are collected separately via the official registration form.
Late registration for the 2026 Freedom Conference.
Valid July 1–July 27, 2026.
This payment covers registration for one individual.
Conference registration details are collected separately via the official registration form.
Banquet admission for the 2026 Freedom Conference.
This payment covers banquet attendance for one individual.
Banquet attendance details are collected through the official conference registration form.
Conference lodging payment per night for a King room.
Select the quantity to match the total number of hotel nights needed for your stay (e.g., 4 or 5 nights).
Room coordination and lodging details are handled through the conference registration form.
Conference lodging payment per night for a Queen/Double room.
Select the quantity to match the total number of hotel nights needed for your stay (e.g., 4 or 5 nights).
Room coordination and lodging details are handled through the conference registration form.
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