2026 Freedom Fund Awards Banquet

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About this event
Oxnard, CA 93036, USA
2 Reserved Tables for 8
Prominenet on-site signange placed at banquet
Message for tthe CEO included in the Program Book Full-page color ad in the Program Book
Logo and link on the Ventura County NAACP website for 8 months
1 Reserved Table for 8
On-site signange placed at banquet
Full-page color ad in the Program Book
Logo and link on the Ventura County NAACP website for 4 months
1 Reserved Table for 8
On-site signange placed at banquet
Full-page color ad in the Program Book
1 Reserved Table for 8
Half-page color ad in the Program Book
After September 30, 2026
$
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