Ventura County Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Hosted by

Ventura County Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

About this event

2026 Freedom Fund Awards Banquet

600 E Esplanade Dr.

Oxnard, CA 93036, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000

2 Reserved Tables for 8
Prominenet on-site signange placed at banquet
Message for tthe CEO included in the Program Book Full-page color ad in the Program Book
Logo and link on the Ventura County NAACP website for 8 months

Gold Sponsor
$7,500

1 Reserved Table for 8
On-site signange placed at banquet
Full-page color ad in the Program Book
Logo and link on the Ventura County NAACP website for 4 months

Silver Sponsor
$3,500

1 Reserved Table for 8
On-site signange placed at banquet
Full-page color ad in the Program Book

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

1 Reserved Table for 8
Half-page color ad in the Program Book

Banquet Ticket
$135

After September 30, 2026

Add a donation for Ventura County Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!