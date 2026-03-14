National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Newark DE Branch 2355

Hosted by

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Newark DE Branch 2355

About this event

2026 Freedom Fund Banquet of the NAACP Newark DE Branch #2355

Executive Banquet & Conference Center

205 Executive Dr, Newark, DE 19702, USA

Platinum Level Sponsor
$5,000

Includes two PowerPoint slides shown in rotation throughout the program, a table of 10 seats and verbal recognition during the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Gold Level Sponsor
$3,000

Includes one PowerPoint slide shown in rotation throughout the program, a table of 10 seats and verbal recognition during the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Silver Level Sponsor
$2,000

Includes listing on PowerPoint slide with other Silver sponsors shown in rotation throughout the program, a table of 10 seats and verbal recognition during the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Bronze level sponsor
$1,000

Includes listing on PowerPoint slide shown in rotation throughout the program, a half table (5 seats) and verbal recognition during the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Super Ad in slide presentation
$500

Includes two PowerPoint slides shown in rotation throughout the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Full slide ad
$300

Includes one PowerPoint slide shown in rotation throughout the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Half slide ad
$200

Includes half of one PowerPoint slide shown in rotation throughout the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Quarter slide ad
$100

Includes a quarter of one PowerPoint slide shown in rotation throughout the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Patron ad
$10

Includes listing on one PowerPoint slide shown in rotation throughout the program.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. You can also send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!