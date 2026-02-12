Hosted by

East Contra Costa County NAACP

About this event

2026 Freedom Fund Gala

4703 Lone Tree Way

Antioch, CA 94531

Freedom Fund Gala Ticket
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Gala Tables
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Gala Ticket w/ Membership
$130

Freedom Fund Gala ticket & 1-year membership to the NAACP - East Contra Costa County Branch

Adult Membership Only
$30

1-year Membership Only to the NAACP- East Contra Costa County Branch

Non-Alcohol Beverages
$2

Non- alcoholic beverage drink tickets are $2.00 each

Ruby Sponsor
$500

I• One (1) Gala Ticket & 2 Name Mentions during the event
• Quarter-page souvenir journal advertisement

Jade Sponsor
$750

• One (1) Gala Table of 8 & 2 Name Mentions during the event
• Quarter-page souvenir journal advertisement

Emerald Sponsor
$1,500

• Two (2) Gala Dinner Tickets & 4 Name Mentions during the event
• Half-page souvenir journal advertisement

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

Four (4) Gala Dinner Tickets & 4 Name Mentions during the event
• Half-page souvenir journal advertisement

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

• Eight (8) Gala Dinner Tickets & 6 Name Mentions during the event
• Full-page souvenir journal advertisement

Add a donation for East Contra Costa County NAACP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!