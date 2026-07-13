2026 Freezing Fun For Families Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
Register your team for $600 - includes all 4 players, food, cart and golf!
Sponsor a hole at our golf event! We will have a customized yard sign created with your business logo on it. It will be beautifully displayed on one of the 18 holes for everyone to see! Please email a copy of your logo to [email protected] so we can get a sign made up!
Be our presenting sponsor! A gold sponsorship gets the following:
-Team Entry (4 players, food, cart)
-(2) hole sponsors
-Banner hung at entry of tournament
-Multiple mentions throughout tournament
-Logo'd advertisements on handouts
-Speaking opportunity at Lunch and Ceremony
-Social media advertising
Be our silver sponsor! Included with sponsorship:
-Team Entry (4 Players, food, carts)
-Driving range sponsor
-1 hole sponsor
-Mention at welcome ceremony
-Social media posts
-Logo on hand outs!
With our bronze sponsorship you get all the goodies!
-Team Entry (4 players, food, carts)
-Mention at welcome ceremony
-1 hole sponsor
-Logos on hand outs
Become our "beverage tent" sponsor! With this sponsorship you will receive a hole sponsorship where your business sign will be proudly displayed. You will also have a logo'd banner that will be displayed at our beverage tent! Thanks for keeping the field hydrated!
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