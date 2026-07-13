Freezing Fun for Families

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Freezing Fun for Families

About this event

2026 Freezing Fun For Families Charity Golf Tournament

142 Drake Rd

East Montpelier, VT 05651, USA

Team: 4 players
$600

Register your team for $600 - includes all 4 players, food, cart and golf!

Hole Sponsorship!
$250

Sponsor a hole at our golf event! We will have a customized yard sign created with your business logo on it. It will be beautifully displayed on one of the 18 holes for everyone to see! Please email a copy of your logo to [email protected] so we can get a sign made up!

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Be our presenting sponsor! A gold sponsorship gets the following:

-Team Entry (4 players, food, cart)

-(2) hole sponsors

-Banner hung at entry of tournament

-Multiple mentions throughout tournament

-Logo'd advertisements on handouts

-Speaking opportunity at Lunch and Ceremony

-Social media advertising


Silver Sponsorship
$1,750

Be our silver sponsor! Included with sponsorship:


-Team Entry (4 Players, food, carts)

-Driving range sponsor

-1 hole sponsor

-Mention at welcome ceremony

-Social media posts

-Logo on hand outs!

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

With our bronze sponsorship you get all the goodies!

-Team Entry (4 players, food, carts)

-Mention at welcome ceremony

-1 hole sponsor

-Logos on hand outs

Beverage Tent Sponsor!
$500

Become our "beverage tent" sponsor! With this sponsorship you will receive a hole sponsorship where your business sign will be proudly displayed. You will also have a logo'd banner that will be displayed at our beverage tent! Thanks for keeping the field hydrated!

Add a donation for Freezing Fun for Families

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