National Hampton Alumni Association, Inc. - Philadelphia Chapter

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National Hampton Alumni Association, Inc. - Philadelphia Chapter

About this event

From Philly to the Yard: The 2026 HBCU Freshman Send Off

2741 Woodland Rd

Abington, PA 19001, USA

Students
Free

Welcome, Freshmen!

Parent/Guardian
Free

Welcome, Parent/Guardian!

Alumni
$25

Your contribution helps fund this special send‑off experience and ensures our incoming freshmen feel welcomed, supported, and prepared as they begin their HBCU journey.

Guest
$25
2026-2027 Alumni Membership
$60

Your membership dues are a vital part of our chapter’s ability to serve students, host events, and celebrate 105 years of Hampton excellence. Paying your 2026 dues ensures we can continue uplifting our community and expanding our impact. Join us in staying Forever True. Forever Blue.

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