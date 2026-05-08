From Philly to the Yard: The 2026 HBCU Freshman Send Off

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About this event
Welcome, Freshmen!
Welcome, Parent/Guardian!
Your contribution helps fund this special send‑off experience and ensures our incoming freshmen feel welcomed, supported, and prepared as they begin their HBCU journey.
Your membership dues are a vital part of our chapter’s ability to serve students, host events, and celebrate 105 years of Hampton excellence. Paying your 2026 dues ensures we can continue uplifting our community and expanding our impact. Join us in staying Forever True. Forever Blue.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!