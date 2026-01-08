Kealing NASP Archery Booster Club

Kealing NASP Archery Booster Club

2026 Friendly Invasion 2-Step Tournament

Kealing Site - Saturday 9:30AM
$15

Don't forget! To be eligible for awards, archers must register for TWO flights, one at Kealing and one at LASA.

Kealing Site - Saturday 11:00AM
$15

Kealing Site - Saturday 12:30PM
$15

Kealing Site - Saturday 2:00PM
$15

Kealing Site - Saturday 3:30PM
$15

Kealing Site - Saturday 5:00PM
$15

Kealing Site - Saturday 6:30PM
$15

Kealing Site - Sunday 9:30AM
$15

Kealing Site - Sunday 11:00AM
$15

Kealing Site - Sunday 12:30PM
$15

Kealing Site - Sunday 2:00PM
$15

Kealing Site - Sunday 3:30PM
$15

LASA Site - Saturday 11:30AM
$15

LASA Site - Saturday 1:00PM
$15

LASA Site - Saturday 2:30PM
$15

LASA Site - Saturday 4:00PM
$15

LASA Site - Saturday 5:30PM
$15

LASA Site - Saturday 7:00PM
$15

LASA Site - Sunday 10:00AM
$15

LASA Site - Sunday 11:30
$15

LASA Site - Sunday 1:00PM
$15

LASA Site - Sunday 2:30PM
$15

LASA Site - Sunday 4:00PM
$15

LASA Site - Sunday 5:30PM
$15

