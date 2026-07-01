2026 Friend's Fall Festival Vendors

**VERY IMPORTANT: READ CAREFULLY**





There is no vendor fee; however, we will be collecting a donation in the amount of 10% of your sales from the event.





Internet can be spotty! We encourage you to bring an extra router or when promoting the event, encourage your followers to bring cash in case your card reader isn't working. We are not able to do anything about the wi-fi availability or cell signal at the park.





Electric Access is not guaranteed! We highly encourage you to bring a quiet generator and extension cords with you to the event if you need access to power.





Set up information: You will be required to provide your own 10x10 tent, chairs, tables, etc. Once signed up, we will send more information about set up and breakdown.