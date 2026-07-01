2026 Friend's Fall Festival Vendors

About this event
**VERY IMPORTANT: READ CAREFULLY**
There is no vendor fee; however, we will be collecting a donation in the amount of 10% of your sales from the event.
Internet can be spotty! We encourage you to bring an extra router or when promoting the event, encourage your followers to bring cash in case your card reader isn't working. We are not able to do anything about the wi-fi availability or cell signal at the park.
Electric Access is not guaranteed! We highly encourage you to bring a quiet generator and extension cords with you to the event if you need access to power.
Set up information: You will be required to provide your own 10x10 tent, chairs, tables, etc. Once signed up, we will send more information about set up and breakdown.
**VERY IMPORTANT: READ CAREFULLY**
There is no vendor fee; however, you must be a registered non-profit and include a game for the families during the event. The game must be approved by the board, and if you need help, we have some extra games available on a first come, first serve basis.
Electric Access is not guaranteed! We highly encourage you to bring a quiet generator and extension cords with you to the event if you need access to power.
Set up information: You will be required to provide your own 10x10 tent, chairs, tables, etc. Once signed up, we will send more information about set up and breakdown and discuss your game or activity of choice with you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!