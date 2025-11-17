Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

Offered by

Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

About the memberships

2026 Friends of Southampton COA (FOSCOA) Membership

Individual Membership
$15

Valid until March 2, 2027

JAN-DEC 2026 Membership. Does not renew automatically.

90+ years of age Membership
Free

Valid until March 2, 2027

Membership is free if you are over 90 years of age. JAN-DEC 2026 Membership. Does not renew automatically.

Individual Membership + MONTHLY NEWSLETTER MAILING
$25

Valid until March 2, 2027

JAN-DEC 2026 Membership + $10 for postage. Does not renew automatically.

90+ years of age Membership + MONTHLY NEWSLETTER MAILING
$10

Valid until March 2, 2027

Membership is free if you are over 90 years of age. JAN-DEC 2026 Membership + $10 for postage. Does not renew automatically.

Add a donation for Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!