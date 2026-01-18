Fyfa Inc

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Fyfa Inc

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2026 Friendswood Broncos Sponsorships

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

(1) VIP PARKING SPOT at all Home Football Games (Limited to First 3 Legacy Sponsors), Advertisement on Main Football Field Scoreboard, Opportunity to Distribute Promotional Materials, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

Shed Sponsor
$4,000

Thank you to JJ'S CARWASH for returning as our 2026 Friendswood Broncos Sponsor!


Advertisement on Broncos Equipment Shed, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

Shed Sponsor Renewal
$2,500

SHED SPONSOR RENEWAL

Spirit Shirt Sponsor
$4,000

Thank you to TRAYLOR MECHANICAL & BRAZOS PILOT ASSOCIATION for returning as our Broncos Spirit Shirt Sponsors!


Business/Family Logo on Spirit Shirt that will be provided to every 2026 Friendswood Bronco, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

Game Day Shirt Sponsor
$3,000

Thank you to MERITON for returning as our Broncos Game Day Shirt Sponsor!

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Business/Family Logo on Game Day Shirt that will be provided to every 2026 Friendswood Bronco Coach,Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

Helmet Sponsor
$2,000

Logo branding on Football Helmets, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

Tent Sponsor
$1,500

Business/Family Logo on a Broncos Tent displayed at all games, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

Touchdown Sponsor
$1,500

Advertisement on Main Football Field Scoreboard, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

First Down Sponsor
$1,000

Advertisement on Track Field Scoreboard, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

All Star Sponsor
$500

Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner

Bronco Sponsor
$250

Recognition on Broncos Website and Social Media

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