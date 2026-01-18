2026 Friendswood Broncos Sponsorships

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About this shop
(1) VIP PARKING SPOT at all Home Football Games (Limited to First 3 Legacy Sponsors), Advertisement on Main Football Field Scoreboard, Opportunity to Distribute Promotional Materials, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
Thank you to JJ'S CARWASH for returning as our 2026 Friendswood Broncos Sponsor!
Advertisement on Broncos Equipment Shed, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
SHED SPONSOR RENEWAL
Thank you to TRAYLOR MECHANICAL & BRAZOS PILOT ASSOCIATION for returning as our Broncos Spirit Shirt Sponsors!
Business/Family Logo on Spirit Shirt that will be provided to every 2026 Friendswood Bronco, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
Thank you to MERITON for returning as our Broncos Game Day Shirt Sponsor!
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Business/Family Logo on Game Day Shirt that will be provided to every 2026 Friendswood Bronco Coach,Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
Logo branding on Football Helmets, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
Business/Family Logo on a Broncos Tent displayed at all games, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
Advertisement on Main Football Field Scoreboard, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
Advertisement on Track Field Scoreboard, Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
Recognition on Broncos Website, Social Media and Game Day Banner
Recognition on Broncos Website and Social Media
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