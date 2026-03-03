2026 Front Street Dance Recital and Silent Auction

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Generously donated by NYTBC Level II families includes XYZ
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$50 Studio Movie Grill gift card, movie trivia book, movie bingo, Squishmallow, movie water bottle stickers, popcorn seasoning, popcorn packs - microwave and ready to eat, various candies and sweets, large popcorn bucket, 4 mini popcorn containers
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Enjoy the perfect night out with this unforgettable entertainment and dining package! This basket includes 2 tickets to a Mainstage performance at Marriott Theatre, known for its award-winning productions and incredible performances, along with a $150 gift card to The Graceful Ordinary, a beautifully curated restaurant celebrated for its elevated comfort food and warm atmosphere.
Whether it’s date night, a celebration, or simply an excuse to enjoy great food and live theatre, this package promises an evening to remember!
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Treat yourself and three guests to an unforgettable evening of music and wine with this elegant experience package! Enjoy 4 Main Floor tickets to the 2026/27 season of the DuPage Symphony Orchestra, where world-class performances and timeless classics come to life. Before or after the show, indulge in a memorable wine experience with a gift certificate to Tasting deVine Cellars for 4 guests.
This basket also includes a stylish and functional BUILT NY BYO 2-Bottle Bag designed to safely carry and protect your favorite bottles wherever the occasion takes you. Featuring insulated neoprene construction, this sleek tote helps keep wine chilled while preventing bottles from clinking or breaking during transport.
Perfect for music lovers, date nights, or a sophisticated evening out with friends, this package is sure to hit all the right notes!
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Get ready for a fun-filled outing with great food and America’s favorite pastime! This package includes a $20 gift certificate to Anyway's Pub, a local favorite known for its delicious comfort food and welcoming atmosphere, plus 4 tickets to a Schaumburg Boomers game!
Whether you’re planning a family outing, casual date night, or a fun evening with friends, this basket delivers the perfect combination of tasty eats and exciting baseball action!
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Everything you need for the ultimate backyard bonfire and game-day gathering! This fun-filled basket includes a delicious assortment of Campfire® marshmallows in a variety of flavors and sizes, plus all the essentials for classic s’mores — graham crackers, Hershey’s chocolate bars, and Rice Krispies treats ingredients. Keep the fire going with a 4-pack of roasting sticks and fire starter, then kick back with Campfire-branded journals, can coozies, keychains, and an insulated grocery tote.
To top it all off, enjoy patriotic party supplies, accessories, toys, and a mini football for festive family fun. Perfect for summer nights, tailgates, camping trips, or cozy evenings around the fire!
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Score the ultimate night out with this fun-filled package featuring food, sweets, and exciting basketball action!
Enjoy a $25 gift certificate to Burrito Parrilla Mexicana for flavorful Mexican favorites, plus a $10 gift card to Graham's Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream for handcrafted chocolates and delicious treats.
Then cheer on the action with four undated 100 Level tickets to the 2026–27 season of the Windy City Bulls. With great seats and a lively atmosphere, this basket is perfect for families, sports fans, or anyone looking for an unforgettable outing!
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Enjoy the perfect combo of great food and hometown baseball fun! This package includes a $25 gift card to Hawthorne's Backyard, a local favorite known for its laid-back atmosphere and delicious eats, along with 4 tickets to a game featuring the Kane County Cougars.
Whether you’re planning a family outing, summer date night, or an evening with friends, this basket delivers a winning lineup of food, fun, and baseball excitement!
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Experience the best of Chicago through food, culture, and discovery! This exciting package includes 4 general admission tickets to Field Museum, home to world-famous exhibits, ancient artifacts, and the legendary Sue the T. rex. Then explore the city one bite at a time with a $100 gift certificate toward any excursion from Chicago Food Tours.
Perfect for families, foodies, tourists, or anyone who loves exploring the city, this basket promises an unforgettable Chicago experience filled with flavor, history, and adventure!
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Calling all hockey fans! This exciting basket is packed with Chicago hockey pride and the perfect mix of sports memorabilia, entertainment, and dining. Enjoy two tickets to a Chicago Wolves game for an action-packed night at the rink, then dive into the history of Chicago hockey with the One Goal III and The Golden Jet books, plus the Blackhawks Hat Trick DVD.
The basket also includes two Chicago Blackhawks coffee mugs and a $25 gift card to Hawthorne's Backyard, making this the ultimate package for any Chicago hockey enthusiast to enjoy before or after the big game!
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Host the ultimate gathering with this fun and flavorful entertaining package! Enjoy a 5-bottle live or virtual wine tasting experience for 14–18 guests, guided by a private wine advisor from Wines for Humanity. Whether you choose an in-home tasting or a virtual event, this experience is perfect for celebrations, date nights, or a memorable evening with friends and family.
This basket also includes a stylish and functional BUILT NY BYO 2-Bottle Bag designed to safely carry and protect your favorite bottles wherever the occasion takes you. Featuring insulated neoprene construction, this sleek tote helps keep wine chilled while preventing bottles from clinking or breaking during transport.
To complete the night, savor Chicago’s legendary deep-dish pizza with a $25 gift card to Lou Malnati's Pizzeria. A delicious combination of fine wine, great company, and iconic pizza that everyone will love!
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Get ready for nonstop fun with this action-packed family adventure package! Enjoy a $200 gift card voucher to Sloomoo Institute, where kids and adults alike can dive into colorful, sensory-filled slime experiences that are hands-on, creative, and unforgettable.
Take in breathtaking views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan with 4 free rides on the iconic Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier! Rising nearly 200 feet above the pier, this unforgettable attraction offers stunning panoramic views day or night from enclosed gondolas designed for year-round comfort.
The fun continues with 4 Denali Package passes to ClimbZone, including access to 65 exciting themed climbing walls plus soft play activities.
Perfect for energetic kids, birthday outings, or family fun days, this basket delivers a full day of adventure, creativity, and active play!
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Treat your taste buds to a delicious tour of local favorites with this mouthwatering dining package!
Enjoy a variety of dining experiences including a gift certificate to Bonita Bowls for fresh and flavorful bowls and smoothies, a $10 gift certificate to Graham's Chocolates for handcrafted sweets, and a $25 gift certificate to Suzette's Crêperie for charming French-inspired cuisine.
The package also includes a $30 gift certificate to Egg Harbor Cafe for a cozy breakfast or brunch outing, plus a $25 gift card to Burrito Parrilla Mexicana for bold and delicious Mexican fare. Perfect for food lovers, date nights, or anyone who loves trying great local spots!
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Pamper yourself with a luxurious collection of handcrafted wellness favorites from MION Artisan Soap Co. This beautifully curated basket includes nourishing heel balm, soothing magnesium oil spray, refreshing room spray, moisturizing lip balm, and a signature EVOO & grapefruit artisan soap designed to leave skin feeling soft, refreshed, and revitalized.
Perfect for relaxation, self-care nights, or gifting to someone special, this basket brings a spa-like experience right into your home with thoughtfully crafted products made to soothe, refresh, and indulge.
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Enjoy the ultimate family fun day packed with sweets, sunshine, and unforgettable memories! This exciting package includes delicious taffy and soda from Rocket Fizz, plus a “Day in the Park” booklet from St. Charles Paddlewheel Riverboats featuring coupons for four guests to enjoy:
Perfect for families, summer outings, or anyone looking to enjoy a fun-filled day exploring all the entertainment and charm St. Charles has to offer!
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Get ready for fun, teamwork, and brain-teasing excitement with this gift basket from CUBE Challenges, valued at over $140! This entertaining package includes two branded mugs, sweet treats, and free passes to experience the interactive and immersive challenges CUBE is known for.
Perfect for families, friends, coworkers, or puzzle lovers, this basket offers a unique experience filled with problem-solving, laughter, and unforgettable memories — plus a few goodies to enjoy along the way!
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Celebrate in high-flying style with Urban Air Adventure Park’s Small Squad Party Package for 6 kids, valued at $149! This action-packed experience includes a 2-hour hangout packed with fun and adventure, plus bottled waters, Urban Air socks for each guest, party favor scratch-offs, balloons, plates, napkins, forks, and digital invitations to make party planning easy and stress-free.
Perfect for birthdays or special celebrations, this package delivers nonstop excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories at one of the ultimate indoor adventure destinations. Package must be used by 9/30/26.
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Get ready for nonstop family fun with this exciting adventure package featuring two popular Indiana destinations! Enjoy 2 Day Passes to Big Splash Adventure Indoor Water Park & Resort, where you can splash, slide, and relax in a tropical indoor water park atmosphere.
The fun continues with 2 complimentary Daily Tickets to Indiana Beach, a classic amusement park known for thrilling rides, roller coasters, games, and lakeside entertainment.
Perfect for families, weekend getaways, or summer adventures, this package is packed with excitement, water fun, and unforgettable memories!
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Get ready for an action-packed day filled with excitement, food, and creative fun! This incredible package features a Slick City Action Park “Family Fun Pack”, including:
The fun continues with a $50 gift card to Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue for delicious barbecue favorites, plus 1 Slime Lab workshop experience from Slime Lab Creations where kids can get hands-on creating their own slime masterpiece.
Perfect for families, birthday outings, or school break adventures, this basket delivers the perfect mix of high-energy entertainment, tasty eats, and creative play!
Starting bid
Get ready for adrenaline-pumping action and immersive tactical fun at Battle House Ops! Known for its realistic missions, interactive gameplay, and high-energy atmosphere, Battle House Ops delivers an unforgettable experience for thrill seekers, families, friends, and team-building groups alike.
Whether you’re strategizing with teammates, navigating exciting challenges, or diving into mission-based competition, this unique experience combines action, teamwork, and nonstop excitement. Perfect for adventure lovers, gamers, birthday celebrations, or anyone ready to test their skills in an epic tactical environment!
This gift certificate may be redeemed for a party package that includes 5 players and usage of an event space. Gaming sessions typically last between 1 - 2 hours including your preliminary registration, orientation and safety briefing. *Must be used within 6 monthf of June 14, 2026
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