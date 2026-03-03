2026 Front Street Dance Recital and Silent Auction

Treat yourself and three guests to an unforgettable evening of music and wine with this elegant experience package! Enjoy 4 Main Floor tickets to the 2026/27 season of the DuPage Symphony Orchestra, where world-class performances and timeless classics come to life. Before or after the show, indulge in a memorable wine experience with a gift certificate to Tasting deVine Cellars for 4 guests.





This basket also includes a stylish and functional BUILT NY BYO 2-Bottle Bag designed to safely carry and protect your favorite bottles wherever the occasion takes you. Featuring insulated neoprene construction, this sleek tote helps keep wine chilled while preventing bottles from clinking or breaking during transport.





Perfect for music lovers, date nights, or a sophisticated evening out with friends, this package is sure to hit all the right notes!