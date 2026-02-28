2026 Frozen Force Online Auction

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Starting bid
Donated by Aaron Kruse
One of a kind wooden sign in Aurebesh.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Jaymii Wilde
Framed original sketch of Anakin Skywalker.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Finn Hill
Framed original art by Finn Hill.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Steven Moore.
Original framed sketch art of C3PO and R2D2 only available at Excalibur Con 2025. Autographed in person by Chris Bartlett and Christine Galey.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Amber Markoto
2 orignal, framed sketch designs by Amber Markoto.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Nova Marie Art
Original Jawa painting.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Thomas Fagan
CAS 85 graded vintage Star Wars figure- Tusken Raider.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Stephen Kaarbo
CAS 85 graded vintage Star Wars figure- AT-ST Driver in baggie.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Stephen Kaarbo
JSA authenticated autographed print of FINN signed in person at 605 Pop Culture Con by John Boyega.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by Stephen Kaarbo
Signed 8.5x11 print by Dominic Pace/Gekko signed in person at 605 Pop Culture Con.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
Signed 8x10 print by Brent Mukai signed in person at Excalibur Con.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
Signed 8.5x11 Red Ranger Print signed by Andrew Gray at Excalibur Con in person.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
Signed 8x10 "Ice" print by Lori Fetrick from American Gladiators signed in person at Teeb Con 2024.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
Signed 8x10 Pink Ranger print by Christina Masterson signed in person at Excalibur Con.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
Signed 8x10 Taun We print signed by Rena Owen in person at ICCC 2025.
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
Signed 11x14 Clone Wars Poster JSA authenticated with following signers:
Dee Bradley Baker (Clones)
Nika Futtermann (Asajj Ventress)
TC Carson (Mace Windu)
Katee Sackoff (Bo Katan)
Sam Witwer (Maul)
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
4 patch set of the complete Frozen Force patches by Josh Phillips. (Leia not out until 2027)
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
4 patch set of the complete Frozen Force patches by Josh Phillips. (Leia not out until 2027)
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
4 patch set of the complete Frozen Force patches by Josh Phillips. (Leia not out until 2027)
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
Starting bid
Donated by MNSWCA.org
4 patch set of the complete Frozen Force patches by Josh Phillips. (Leia not out until 2027)
All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.
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