MNSWCA.org

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MNSWCA.org

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Frozen Force Online Auction

Pick-up location

4009 Luverne St, Duluth, MN 55804, USA

Lot 1- Wooden Aurebesh Rebel Sign item
Lot 1- Wooden Aurebesh Rebel Sign
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Aaron Kruse


One of a kind wooden sign in Aurebesh.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 2- Framed Anakin Skywalker Original item
Lot 2- Framed Anakin Skywalker Original
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Jaymii Wilde


Framed original sketch of Anakin Skywalker.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 3- Framed original art item
Lot 3- Framed original art
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Finn Hill


Framed original art by Finn Hill.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 3- Signed original C3PO/R2D2 art item
Lot 3- Signed original C3PO/R2D2 art
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Steven Moore.


Original framed sketch art of C3PO and R2D2 only available at Excalibur Con 2025. Autographed in person by Chris Bartlett and Christine Galey.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 5- Original Amber Markoto Art sketches item
Lot 5- Original Amber Markoto Art sketches
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Amber Markoto


2 orignal, framed sketch designs by Amber Markoto.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 6- Original Jawa painting item
Lot 6- Original Jawa painting
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Nova Marie Art


Original Jawa painting.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 7- Graded Star Wars vintage Tusken Raider item
Lot 7- Graded Star Wars vintage Tusken Raider item
Lot 7- Graded Star Wars vintage Tusken Raider
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Thomas Fagan


CAS 85 graded vintage Star Wars figure- Tusken Raider.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 8- Graded Star Wars Vintage AT-ST figure in Baggie item
Lot 8- Graded Star Wars Vintage AT-ST figure in Baggie item
Lot 8- Graded Star Wars Vintage AT-ST figure in Baggie
$175

Starting bid

Donated by Stephen Kaarbo


CAS 85 graded vintage Star Wars figure- AT-ST Driver in baggie.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 9- JSA authenticated John Boyega 8x10 print item
Lot 9- JSA authenticated John Boyega 8x10 print
$120

Starting bid

Donated by Stephen Kaarbo


JSA authenticated autographed print of FINN signed in person at 605 Pop Culture Con by John Boyega.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 10- Signed Dominic Pace print item
Lot 10- Signed Dominic Pace print
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Stephen Kaarbo


Signed 8.5x11 print by Dominic Pace/Gekko signed in person at 605 Pop Culture Con.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 11- Signed Brent Mukai 8x10 item
Lot 11- Signed Brent Mukai 8x10
$20

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


Signed 8x10 print by Brent Mukai signed in person at Excalibur Con.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 12- Signed Andrew Gray Red Ranger Print item
Lot 12- Signed Andrew Gray Red Ranger Print
$25

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


Signed 8.5x11 Red Ranger Print signed by Andrew Gray at Excalibur Con in person.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 13- Signed "Ice"/Lori Fetrick 8x10 item
Lot 13- Signed "Ice"/Lori Fetrick 8x10
$20

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


Signed 8x10 "Ice" print by Lori Fetrick from American Gladiators signed in person at Teeb Con 2024.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 14- Signed Pink Ranger 8x10 by Christina Masterson item
Lot 14- Signed Pink Ranger 8x10 by Christina Masterson
$20

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


Signed 8x10 Pink Ranger print by Christina Masterson signed in person at Excalibur Con.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot- 15 Signed Rena Owen Taun We print item
Lot- 15 Signed Rena Owen Taun We print
$40

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


Signed 8x10 Taun We print signed by Rena Owen in person at ICCC 2025.


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 16- Signed Clone Wars Poster (5 signers) JSA item
Lot 16- Signed Clone Wars Poster (5 signers) JSA
$250

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


Signed 11x14 Clone Wars Poster JSA authenticated with following signers:


Dee Bradley Baker (Clones)

Nika Futtermann (Asajj Ventress)

TC Carson (Mace Windu)

Katee Sackoff (Bo Katan)

Sam Witwer (Maul)


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 17- Frozen Force 4 patch full set item
Lot 17- Frozen Force 4 patch full set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


4 patch set of the complete Frozen Force patches by Josh Phillips. (Leia not out until 2027)


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 18- Frozen Force 4 patch full set item
Lot 18- Frozen Force 4 patch full set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


4 patch set of the complete Frozen Force patches by Josh Phillips. (Leia not out until 2027)


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 19- Frozen Force 4 patch full set item
Lot 19- Frozen Force 4 patch full set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


4 patch set of the complete Frozen Force patches by Josh Phillips. (Leia not out until 2027)


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

Lot 20- Frozen Force 4 patch full set item
Lot 20- Frozen Force 4 patch full set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by MNSWCA.org


4 patch set of the complete Frozen Force patches by Josh Phillips. (Leia not out until 2027)


All winning bids will be paid through Zeffy. Items may be picked up at MNSWCA.org events, arranged in Duluth, MN, or shipped at winner's expense.

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