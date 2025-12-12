Friendly Sons Of St Patrick Of Hunterdon County

2026 FSSP St. Patrick’s Day Parade Sponsorship

Clinton

NJ 08809, USA

Celtic Sponsor
$2,500

-Designated booth/spot at the Red Mill for your business

-Name and Logo in Parade Program
-Full Page 8.5” X 5.5”
-Company Name/Logo on all advertising
-Souvenir Photo of your group/logo
-Float or Marching Unit in Parade with banner
-Four complimentary tickets to any Irish Festival Event

Patron Sponsor
$1,500

-Name and Logo in Parade Program
-Full Page 8.5” X 5.5”
-Company Name/Logo on all advertising
-Souvenir Photo of your group/logo
-Float or Marching Unit in Parade with banner
-Two complimentary tickets to any Irish Festival Event

Band Sponsor
$1,000

-Name and Logo in Parade Program
-Half Page 8.5” X 2.25” -or- 4.25 X 5.5”
-Company Name/Logo on all advertising
-Souvenir Photo of your group/logo

Luck O' The Irish Sponsor
$500

-Name and Logo in Parade Program
-Quarter Page 4.25” X 2.25”

Shamrock Sponsor
$250

-Name and Logo in Parade Program
-Business Card Size

Friend of St. Patrick
$100

-Name in Parade Program

Friend of the Parade
Pay what you can

-Name in Parade Program

