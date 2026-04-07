2026 Fun Fest at Memorial Park

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About this event
EVENT SPONSOR - $2,500 (Limit 1) Extra-large logo on event sign, individual post on socials, mention on posts about event, logo on event posters, and logo on yard sign displayed at event. Opportunity to address the crowd and showcase your business with a dedicated booth at the event.
GOLD SPONSOR - $1,000 (Limit 4) Large logo on event sign, individual post on socials, mention on posts about event, logo on event posters, and logo on yard sign (with other Gold Sponsors) displayed at event. Opportunity to address the crowd and showcase your business with a dedicated booth at the event.
SILVER SPONSOR - $500 Sponsorship Medium logo on event sign, individual post on socials, mention on posts about event, and logo on event posters. Opportunity to set up a booth at the event.
BRONZE SPONSOR - $250
Small logo on event sign, individual post on socials mention on posts about event, and name listed on event posters. Opportunity to set up a booth at the event.
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