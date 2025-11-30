2026 丹佛寺义卖缴付 Fundraise payment

计算您的付款总额：

请选择下面的价格项目来凑齐您的总金额。

例如，如果您的蛋糕和鲜花总额为 $28，您可以选择 $20、$5 和 $3 来凑齐总额。您可以自由组合项目以达到总金额。

Calculate your total payment:

Pick the price items below to make up your total amount.

For example, if your cake and flower total is $28, you can select $20, $5, and $3 to make up the total. You may combine items in any way to reach your total amount.