2026 Dinner & Comedy Show Fundraiser

About this event
Your ticket includes:
A buffet dinner, dessert, soft drinks, coffee, and tea — followed by a full comedy show!
Dinner menu: Pasta, meatballs, sausage & peppers, salad, and rolls.
Table Discount:
Reserve a full 10-person table for the price of 9 and guarantee seating together.
Your ticket includes:
A buffet dinner, dessert, soft drinks, coffee, and tea — followed by a full comedy show!
Dinner menu: Pasta, meatballs, sausage & peppers, salad, and rolls.
$
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