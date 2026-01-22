Revolutions Parents Gymnastics Association

Hosted by

Revolutions Parents Gymnastics Association

About this event

2026 Dinner & Comedy Show Fundraiser

26 S Chestnut St

Beacon, NY 12508, USA

General Admission
$55

Your ticket includes:  

A buffet dinner, dessert, soft drinks, coffee, and tea — followed by a full comedy show!  

Dinner menu: Pasta, meatballs, sausage & peppers, salad, and rolls.


Discounted Group Rate
$495
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table Discount:  

Reserve a full 10-person table for the price of 9 and guarantee seating together.  


Your ticket includes:  

A buffet dinner, dessert, soft drinks, coffee, and tea — followed by a full comedy show!  

Dinner menu: Pasta, meatballs, sausage & peppers, salad, and rolls.

Add a donation for Revolutions Parents Gymnastics Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!