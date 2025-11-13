2026 Fundraiser Sponsors May 9, 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Large logo on event banner, flyers, and all event materials
Premium logo placement on event T-shirts
Medium logo on event banner, flyers, and event materials
Medium logo placement on event T-shirts
Acknowledgment on social media and during the event
Small logo on event banner, flyers, and event materials
Acknowledgment on social media
Name listed on event banner and flyers
Acknowledgment on social media
Exclusive logo placement on 100 event T-shirts
Acknowledgement during event
Acknowledgement during event, on social media and on award certificates
Acknowledgement during event, on social media and on award certificates
Acknowledgement during event, on social media and on award certificates
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!