2026 Fundraiser Sponsors May 9, 2026

4801 W Douglas Ave

Wichita, KS 67209

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Large logo on event banner, flyers, and all event materials
Premium logo placement on event T-shirts

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Medium logo on event banner, flyers, and event materials
Medium logo placement on event T-shirts
Acknowledgment on social media and during the event

Silver Sponsor
$500

Small logo on event banner, flyers, and event materials

Acknowledgment on social media

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Name listed on event banner and flyers
Acknowledgment on social media

T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,000

Exclusive logo placement on 100 event T-shirts

Concert Sponsor
$750

Acknowledgement during event

Prize Sponsor -- Bike Show
$500

Acknowledgement during event, on social media and on award certificates

Prize Sponsor -- Cornhole Tourney
$500

Acknowledgement during event, on social media and on award certificates

Prize Sponsor Poker Run
$1,000

Acknowledgement during event, on social media and on award certificates

