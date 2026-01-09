Vital 2 Life Counseling

Offered by

Vital 2 Life Counseling

About this shop

2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship

$5,000 Sponsorship Investment
$5,000

-5 APS Temperament Assessments

-8 Complimentary tickets to the event

-logo image on banner to be displayed at all counseling events

-Sponsor representation at each table

-inclusion in our slideshow/presentation

-added to our website

-posted on social media quarterly

-represented in our newsletter for the entire year

$2,500 Sponsorship Investment
$2,500

-3 APS Temperament Assessments

-4 Complimentary tickets to the event

-Sponsor representation at each table

-inclusion in our slideshow/presentation

-added to our website

-posted on social media quarterly

-represented in our newsletter for the entire year

Add a donation for Vital 2 Life Counseling

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!