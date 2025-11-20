2026 Fundraising Campaign

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2026 Guarantor Sash
- $25 donation per Guarantor Sash
- Includes one (1) entry to a Giveaway for two (2) round trip tickets from Cleveland, Ohio to Dublin, Ireland on Aer Lingus' Direct Flight Service!
2026 Shamrock Pin
- $10 donation per Shamrock Pin
2026 UIS / Aer Lingus Giveaway for Two (2) Tickets on Direct Flight from Cleveland to Dublin
- $25 donation per Raffle Entry
- Includes recognition as a Parade Guarantor in the 2026 Parade Program Book
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You will be able to select a pickup location during checkout.
$5.00 Flat Rate Shipping On All Orders
Orders will be shipped to address entered at next step. If your order should be shipped elsewhere, please forward your receipt (that you will receive via email) to [email protected] with correct shipping address within 1 day.
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