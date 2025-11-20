Saint Patricks Day Parade Committee

Offered by

Saint Patricks Day Parade Committee

About this shop

2026 Fundraising Campaign

2026 Guarantor Sash item
2026 Guarantor Sash
$25

2026 Guarantor Sash
- $25 donation per Guarantor Sash
- Includes one (1) entry to a Giveaway for two (2) round trip tickets from Cleveland, Ohio to Dublin, Ireland on Aer Lingus' Direct Flight Service!

2026 Shamrock Pin item
2026 Shamrock Pin
$10

2026 Shamrock Pin
- $10 donation per Shamrock Pin

2026 Raffle Entry Only item
2026 Raffle Entry Only
$25

2026 UIS / Aer Lingus Giveaway for Two (2) Tickets on Direct Flight from Cleveland to Dublin
- $25 donation per Raffle Entry
- Includes recognition as a Parade Guarantor in the 2026 Parade Program Book

Pickup Order at Pickup Location item
Pickup Order at Pickup Location
Free

Pickup Your Order for FREE!
You will be able to select a pickup location during checkout.

Shipping - $5 Flat Rate item
Shipping - $5 Flat Rate
$5

$5.00 Flat Rate Shipping On All Orders
Orders will be shipped to address entered at next step. If your order should be shipped elsewhere, please forward your receipt (that you will receive via email) to [email protected] with correct shipping address within 1 day.

Add a donation for Saint Patricks Day Parade Committee

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