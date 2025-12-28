2026 Fundraising Gala

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Beacon Theater Sponsors receive admission for two guests to the gala, two drink tickets per guest, and prominent name or logo recognition on our event website and gala signage.
Lincoln Center Sponsors receive admission for four guests to the gala, two drink tickets per guest, prominent name or logo recognition on our event website and gala signage, and special acknowledgment in a dedicated social media thank-you post.
Broadway Sponsors receive admission for six guests to the gala, two drink tickets per guest, premium reserved seating, prominent name or logo recognition on our event website and event signage, dedicated social media acknowledgment, and recognition in our post-event donor communications.
Carnegie Circle Sponsors receive admission for eight guests to the gala, with two drink tickets per guest, premium reserved seating, and prominent logo placement on event signage and the event website. Sponsors will receive special verbal recognition during the evening by host Jatovi McDuffie, featured acknowledgment in both pre- and post-event social media, and the opportunity to include a branded item or promotional card in guest gift bags (if applicable).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!