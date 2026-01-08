Southwest Family Advocacy Center 2026 Spirit of Strength Gala





Join us for an unforgettable evening in support of the Southwest Family Advocacy Center at the 2026 Spirit of Strength Gala. This inspiring night will bring together community leaders, advocates, and supporters to celebrate resilience, hope, and the power of connection.





Guests will enjoy an evening filled with meaningful connections, live music, exceptional food and drinks, a dynamic auction, and more — all in support of the critical work SWFAC does for children and families in our community.





Come celebrate strength, make an impact, and help us continue to change lives.