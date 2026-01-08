Friends Of The Southwest Family Advocacy Center

Hosted by

Friends Of The Southwest Family Advocacy Center

About this event

2026 Spirit of Strength Gala

300 E Wigwam Blvd

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340, USA

Single Ticket
$150

Southwest Family Advocacy Center 2026 Spirit of Strength Gala


Join us for an unforgettable evening in support of the Southwest Family Advocacy Center at the 2026 Spirit of Strength Gala. This inspiring night will bring together community leaders, advocates, and supporters to celebrate resilience, hope, and the power of connection.


Guests will enjoy an evening filled with meaningful connections, live music, exceptional food and drinks, a dynamic auction, and more — all in support of the critical work SWFAC does for children and families in our community.


Come celebrate strength, make an impact, and help us continue to change lives.

Standard Table (seating for 10)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Buy a table of 10 for the 2026 Spirit of Strength Gala


Note: VIP tables available via Sponsorship Packages. Email [email protected] for more information.

Add a donation for Friends Of The Southwest Family Advocacy Center

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