2026 Lykes Scholarship Fund Fundraising Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Includes a plated dinner and 2 drink tickets
Table for 10 that includes a plated dinner and 2 drink tickets per person
Logo on event website/event page
Recognition during the event
1 ticket
Logo on all event material
Recognition during the event
Opportunity to provide branded materials
2 admission tickets
Logo on all event material
Recognition during the event
Opportunity to provide branded materials
4 admission tickeets
Speaking rights or video at even
$
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