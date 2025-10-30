Hosted by

Children At Heart Ministries

About this event

2026 Lykes Scholarship Fund Fundraising Gala

200 W Cimarron Hills Trail

Georgetown, TX 78628, USA

Single Ticket
$100

Includes a plated dinner and 2 drink tickets

Table
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for 10 that includes a plated dinner and 2 drink tickets per person

Foundation Builder Sponsor
$500

Logo on event website/event page

Recognition during the event

1 ticket

Dream Maker Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo on all event material

Recognition during the event

Opportunity to provide branded materials

2 admission tickets

Legacy Builder Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on all event material

Recognition during the event

Opportunity to provide branded materials

4 admission tickeets

Speaking rights or video at even

Add a donation for Children At Heart Ministries

$

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