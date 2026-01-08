PJHE PTA - Pta Texas Congress

Hosted by

PJHE PTA - Pta Texas Congress

About this event

Add a donation for PJHE PTA - Pta Texas Congress

$

Sales closed

PJHE Color the Night Soirée

2509 Country Club Dr

Pearland, TX 77581, USA

Individual Ticket
$65

Your evening of fun begins here!💙❤️🖤💚


This ticket includes event entry with access to our chef-curated Italian buffet, music, and the Photo Booth. Enjoy one Bingo card, automatic entry into all door prize drawings, and — of course — unlimited fun all night long.

Couple’s Ticket for 2
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Double the tickets, double the fun. 🎉🎉


This package includes admission for two with access to chef-curated Italian buffet, music, and the Photo Booth. Couples will receive two Bingo cards, two entries into all door prize drawings, and an unforgettable night out together.

Table for 12
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Gather your crew and make it a night to remember! ❤️💙🖤💚🎉🎉🎉


Each table includes event entry for your group with access to chef-curated Italian buffet, music, and the Photo Booth. Tables will receive a Bingo card, and automatic entry into all door prize drawings, for each guest, along with a personalized table sign recognizing your group.


Perfect for friends, coworkers, or sponsors looking to celebrate — and support — in style.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!