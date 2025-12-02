2026 Enchanted Garden Gala Tickets

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About this event
Reserve an entire table for you and your guests at the Enchanted Garden Gala. This purchase includes seating for eight, dinner, entertainment, and full access to the evening’s events.
Limited tables available—secure yours early.
Note: Zeffy may suggest an extra donation at checkout. To avoid added charges, switch the toggle to “Other” and leave it blank.
Enjoy an elegant evening at the Enchanted Garden Gala in support of the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. This ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and full event access.
Note: Zeffy may suggest an extra donation at checkout. To avoid added charges, switch the toggle to “Other” and leave it blank.
For just $30, you can provide two weeks of food for a family in need. This is a donation-only add-on—no gala tickets included. 100% of your generosity goes directly to feeding families.
🙏 Thank you for making a difference!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!