Bradbury-Sullivan 2026 Gayla Sponsorship

101 Founders Way

Bethlehem, PA 18015, USA

Sparkling Silver Sponsor
$10,000
  • Prime Event Presence – 8 tickets (a full table) with your logo displayed, plus the opportunity to address attendees from our main stage
  • Digital Recognition – Dedicated thank-you post on our social media channels, a sponsor video feature, and logo placement with hyperlink on our Gala 2026 webpage
  • Year-Round Visibility – Premium table location at Lehigh Valley Pride, where you'll connect directly with our vibrant community
  • Media & Marketing Reach – Recognition in press releases, logo on the full-page sponsor slide during the gala, and placement in the official Gala Program
Dazzling Daffodil Sponsor
$5,000
  • Dedicated “Thank you” social media post
  • Logo on full page sponsor slide during gala event
  • Discount Code for Early Lehigh Valley Pride Table Registration
  • Logo with hyperlink on our Gala 2026 webpage
  • Logo on your Table at the Event
  • Tickets to Event [4 tickets]
Blue & Bold Sponsor
$2,500
  • Dedicated “Thank you” social media post
  • Logo on group sponsor slide during gala event*
  • Logo with hyperlink on our Gala 2026 webpage
  • Tickets to Event [2 tickets]
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on full page sponsor slide during gala event
  • Sponsor shot out before performance
Photobooth Sponsor
$1,000

Prominent logo placement on the photobooth, all printed photo strips, and digital overlays, plus social media recognition and inclusion in our event marketing materials.

Floral Blooms Sponsor
$500

Floral decorations at the center of gala tables, and showcase your support in bloom. Logo placement and recognition for creating a beautiful atmosphere.

Dessert Sponsor
$500

Signage at the dessert table, logo placement on dessert labels or menu cards, and recognition in event materials and social media posts showcasing the sweet experience you helped provide.

