Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID

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Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID

About this event

Festival Vendor Application

Bay Ridge

Brooklyn, NY, USA

Class A: Processed Foods
$400
Available until May 15

Class A: 25' x10' Processed Foods
Foods that have been altered from their raw state through techniques like cooking, canning, freezing, drying, or packaging, or that have added ingredients like preservatives, flavors, or nutrients.


MUST HAVE DOH LICENSE

Class B: Non-Processed Food & Drink
$300
Available until May 15

Class B: Non-Processed, Drinks, Etc. (15' max)
Foods are those in their natural, whole state, with minimal or no alterations from their original form, retaining most of their original nutrients.


MUST HAVE DOH LICENSE

Class C: Merchandise/Service
$100
Available until May 15

Class C: 10' x 10' Merchandise/ Service
-Merchandise: Non-handmade goods, including jewelry, clothing, accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts.

-Service: Variety of offerings such as face painting, caricatures, brochure distribution & sharing resources.

-Electrical power, canopies/tents, tables & chairs are not provided.


MUST HAVE TAX ID #

Class D: Truck Ride- Must Be Mobile
$150
Available until May 15
Class E: 20' Max Single Game
$150
Available until May 15
Class F: Artists & Crafters
$50
Available until May 15

Original artwork or crafts ONLY.

Non-handmade goods, including jewelry, clothing, accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts are categorized as Class C.

Non-Profit Organization
$50
Available until May 15

Must provide a tax-exempt status as proof of Nonprofit organization.

Must have EIN #.

Political Organization/Affiliation
$100
Available until May 15

-Must provide proof of political affiliation or currently hold an active position in office. Enter ‘N/A’ or ‘0’ in the EIN field if not applicable.

-Candidates running for public office must possess a valid EIN #.

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