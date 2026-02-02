Festival Vendor Application

About this event
Class A: 25' x10' Processed Foods
Foods that have been altered from their raw state through techniques like cooking, canning, freezing, drying, or packaging, or that have added ingredients like preservatives, flavors, or nutrients.
MUST HAVE DOH LICENSE
Class B: Non-Processed, Drinks, Etc. (15' max)
Foods are those in their natural, whole state, with minimal or no alterations from their original form, retaining most of their original nutrients.
MUST HAVE DOH LICENSE
Class C: 10' x 10' Merchandise/ Service
-Merchandise: Non-handmade goods, including jewelry, clothing, accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts.
-Service: Variety of offerings such as face painting, caricatures, brochure distribution & sharing resources.
-Electrical power, canopies/tents, tables & chairs are not provided.
MUST HAVE TAX ID #
Original artwork or crafts ONLY.
Non-handmade goods, including jewelry, clothing, accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts are categorized as Class C.
Must provide a tax-exempt status as proof of Nonprofit organization.
Must have EIN #.
-Must provide proof of political affiliation or currently hold an active position in office. Enter ‘N/A’ or ‘0’ in the EIN field if not applicable.
-Candidates running for public office must possess a valid EIN #.
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