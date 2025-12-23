2026 Fur Ball

Hosted by
About this event
8:30 - 11:00 p.m.
Join us after dinner for dessert, dancing, late night snacks and entertainment.
Join us for an all-inclusive experience with cash bar cocktail hour, dinner, dessert, late night snacks, dancing, and entertainment.
Dinner at 7:00 p.m.
These are reserved tickets for 2 guests with the Bell Foundation.
Thank you for your continued support of the animals in our communities.
These are reserved tickets for 4 guests especially for our CUDDLE sponsors.
ONLY use this option if you have confirmed your CUDDLE-level sponsorship.
This is a reserved Full Table for 8 guests especially for our HOPE sponsors.
ONLY use this option if you have confirmed your HOPE-level sponsorship.
Includes a full table buyout for 8 with cash bar cocktail hour, dinner, dessert, snacks, dancing, and entertainment.
Dinner at 7:00 p.m.
Table buyout also includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!