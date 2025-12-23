Friends Of Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Friends Of Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

2026 Fur Ball

822 S Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA

Fur Ball Dance Card
$75

8:30 - 11:00 p.m.

Join us after dinner for dessert, dancing, late night snacks and entertainment.

Fur Ball Dinner & Dancing
$150

Join us for an all-inclusive experience with cash bar cocktail hour, dinner, dessert, late night snacks, dancing, and entertainment.


Dinner at 7:00 p.m.

Fur Ball Dinner & Dancing - Bell Foundation
$150

These are reserved tickets for 2 guests with the Bell Foundation.


Thank you for your continued support of the animals in our communities.

Fur Ball Dinner & Dancing - CUDDLE Sponsor
$625

These are reserved tickets for 4 guests especially for our CUDDLE sponsors.


ONLY use this option if you have confirmed your CUDDLE-level sponsorship.

Fur Ball Table (for 8) - HOPE Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a reserved Full Table for 8 guests especially for our HOPE sponsors.


ONLY use this option if you have confirmed your HOPE-level sponsorship.

Fur Ball Table (for 8)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a full table buyout for 8 with cash bar cocktail hour, dinner, dessert, snacks, dancing, and entertainment.


Dinner at 7:00 p.m.


Table buyout also includes:

  • One drink ticket per person
  • One bottle of champagne for the table
  • Thank you gift from Friends of MADACC
  • Group seating
