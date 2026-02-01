2026 Furever Mine Sweepstakes

About this raffle
$10 donation for one chance to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day!
$25 donation for three chances to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day!
$50 donation for seven chances to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day!
$100 donation for sixteen chances to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day!
$200 donation for forty chances to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day! That is only $5 per chance and will help us neuter four cats!
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