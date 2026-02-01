To The ResQ, Inc.

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To The ResQ, Inc.

About this raffle

2026 Furever Mine Sweepstakes

ONE CHANCE
$10

$10 donation for one chance to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day!

THREE CHANCES
$25
This includes 3 tickets

$25 donation for three chances to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day!

SEVEN CHANCES
$50
This includes 7 tickets

$50 donation for seven chances to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day!

SIXTEEN CHANCES
$100
This includes 16 tickets

$100 donation for sixteen chances to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day!

FORTY CHANCES
$200
This includes 40 tickets

$200 donation for forty chances to win this great "Furever Mine" basket just in time for Valentine's Day! That is only $5 per chance and will help us neuter four cats!

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