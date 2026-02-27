2026 Future Forward Conference & Expo - Sponsorships

• Opportunity to welcome/assist attendees at the registration desk

• Company logo on display at lunch stations with eco-friendly serveware

• Opportunity to provide company materials/swag to Attendees in Conference Branded Reusable Tote

• Company logo in program, on-site signage, and conference website

• Verbal recognition of support during event by Conference Emcee

• 1 (6ft) Expo table & 2 chairs

• List of pre-registered attendees and list of attendees after the event (opt-in)

• (2) Complimentary Registrations for Exhibition Staff