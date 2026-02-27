2026 Future Forward Conference & Expo - Sponsorships

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About this event
• Opportunity to address Attendees during Conference (2-3 minutes)
• Company Logo on display at refuse/compost receptacles throughout event
• Exclusive Social Media Shout Out/Tagged Recognition Pre-Event
• Opportunity to provide company materials/swag to Attendees in Conference Branded Reusable Tote
• Company logo in program, on-site signage, and conference website
• Verbal recognition of support during event by Conference Emcee
• 1 (6ft) Expo table & 2 chairs
• List of pre-registered attendees and list of attendees after the event (opt-in)
• (3) Complimentary Conference Registrations for Exhibition Staff
• Opportunity to welcome/assist attendees at the registration desk
• Company logo on display at lunch stations with eco-friendly serveware
• Opportunity to provide company materials/swag to Attendees in Conference Branded Reusable Tote
• Company logo in program, on-site signage, and conference website
• Verbal recognition of support during event by Conference Emcee
• 1 (6ft) Expo table & 2 chairs
• List of pre-registered attendees and list of attendees after the event (opt-in)
• (2) Complimentary Registrations for Exhibition Staff
• Company Logo on display at break beverage stations
• Additional Verbal recognition during yoga/coffee break
• Company logo in program, on-site signage, and conference website
• Verbal recognition of support during event by Conference Emcee
• 1 (6ft) Expo table & 2 chairs
• List of pre-registered attendees and list of attendees after the event (opt-in)
• (1) Complimentary Registration for Exhibition Staff
For Architecture Firms with 15 or more Employees
• Company logo in program, on-site signage, and conference website
• Verbal recognition of support during event by Conference Emcee
• (2) Complimentary Conference Registrations for Firm Staff
For Architecture Firms with less than 15 Employees
• Company logo in program, on-site signage, and conference website
• Verbal recognition of support during event by Conference Emcee
• (1) Complimentary Conference Registration for Firm Staff
If you need additional Exhibitor registrations in addition to those included in your sponsorship package - please add those here. NO CEUs
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