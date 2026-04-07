2026 Future In Our Hands-USA's African Merchandise Shop

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About this shop
Young girls and women in Kisumu, Kenya crafted these in July 2025
Different options to choose from!
Handcrafted in Kenya. Different options to choose from!
Different options to choose from!
2-3 yards of fabric per product
Hand painted from Nairobi.
Masai made warrior necklace.
Donated by Sister Linda Glaeser
Custom framing for paintings of any size. To be delivered to the buyer at later date.
$
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