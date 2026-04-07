Future In Our Hands-USA

Offered by

Future In Our Hands-USA

About this shop

*2026 Future In Our Hands-USA's African Merchandise Shop

Support Group Bracelets item
Support Group Bracelets
$5

Young girls and women in Kisumu, Kenya crafted these in July 2025

0
Keychain item
Keychain
$1

Different options to choose from!

0
Beaded Necklace item
Beaded Necklace
$10

Handcrafted in Kenya. Different options to choose from!

0
Miscellaneous Jewelry item
Miscellaneous Jewelry
$5

Different options to choose from!

0
Yards of Fabric
$25

2-3 yards of fabric per product

0
Hippo Boutique Drawing item
Hippo Boutique Drawing
$35
0
Zebra Boutique Drawing item
Zebra Boutique Drawing
$30
0
Goat Boutique Drawing item
Goat Boutique Drawing
$45
0
Flamingo Boutique Drawing item
Flamingo Boutique Drawing
$80
0
Necklace item
Necklace
$30

Hand painted from Nairobi.

0
Necklace item
Necklace
$25

Masai made warrior necklace.

0
Giraffe with Banana Leaf item
Giraffe with Banana Leaf
$30

Donated by Sister Linda Glaeser

0
Custom Mounting
$20

Custom framing for paintings of any size. To be delivered to the buyer at later date.

0
Add a donation for Future In Our Hands-USA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!