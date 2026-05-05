Future RSU3

Hosted by

Future RSU3

About this event

2026 Future RSU3 Golf Tournament Sponsorship and Donations

240 Moosehead Trail Hwy

Brooks, ME 04921, USA

$100 Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a hole on the golf course and showcase your business to players and attendees throughout the event.


Includes:

  • Business name displayed on a hole sponsor sign
  • Recognition as a tournament supporter
  • Visibility to golfers, volunteers, and community attendees throughout the day
Prize Donation Sponsor
Free

Donate raffle items, gift certificates, merchandise, services, or tournament prizes to help make the event memorable and fun for participants.


Examples include:

  • Gift baskets
  • Restaurant gift cards
  • Golf items
  • Local business merchandise
  • Service certificates
  • Event tickets or experiences

All prize donors will be recognized as tournament supporters. A member of our team will contact you to coordinate pickup, delivery, signage, or any additional event details needed!

Hole-in-One Sponsor
Free

Sponsor one of the tournament’s featured Hole-in-One contests and help create one of the most exciting experiences on the course.


Includes:

  • Recognition at the Hole-in-One contest location
  • Business visibility during one of the tournament’s featured activities
  • Recognition in tournament communications and event materials
Premier Tournament Sponsor
$2,500

Become a leading sponsor of the Future RSU 3 Golf Tournament and receive prominent recognition before, during, and after the event.


Includes:

  • Business logo featured on official tournament t-shirts
  • Large banner/signage displayed at the tournament
  • Featured recognition in tournament advertising and communications
  • Social media recognition leading up to the event
  • Recognition during tournament announcements
  • Premier supporter status for one of the community’s signature summer events

This sponsorship provides the highest level of visibility while making a major impact on local students and community initiatives.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!