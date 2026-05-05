2026 Future RSU3 Golf Tournament Sponsorship and Donations

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About this event
Sponsor a hole on the golf course and showcase your business to players and attendees throughout the event.
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Donate raffle items, gift certificates, merchandise, services, or tournament prizes to help make the event memorable and fun for participants.
Examples include:
All prize donors will be recognized as tournament supporters. A member of our team will contact you to coordinate pickup, delivery, signage, or any additional event details needed!
Sponsor one of the tournament’s featured Hole-in-One contests and help create one of the most exciting experiences on the course.
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Become a leading sponsor of the Future RSU 3 Golf Tournament and receive prominent recognition before, during, and after the event.
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This sponsorship provides the highest level of visibility while making a major impact on local students and community initiatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!