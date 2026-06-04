Framingham Youth Hockey

Hosted by

Framingham Youth Hockey

About this event

2026 FYHP Golf Tournament

200 Concord Rd

Marlborough, MA 01752, USA

Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register a group of 4 to golf together.

Individual Golfer
$200

Register as an individual golfer and we will place you in a foursome.

Dinner Only
$75

Don’t wanna golf? Still wanna have a great time? Join us for the dinner reception and raffle only.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Display your company logo in the tee box on one of the Marlboro CC holes

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Hole sponsorship at one of our Marlboro CC mini game holes, additional signage at the practice putting green, plus foursome.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Hole sponsorship on a Marlboro CC Par 3 closest to pin challenge or longest drive contest and logo on banner/sign at registration and putting green along with foursome

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Want to be the most popular company at this tournament? You get the beverage cart sponsorship!!! Foursome included, your logo on the cart, recognition everywhere!

Platinum Sponsor - No Golf
$2,500

Don't want to golf, but want to sponsor and support the program? This option is for you!

Golf Ball Sponsorship + Foursome
$2,000

Make a lasting impression with every swing! As the Golf Ball Sponsor, your company logo will be prominently printed on the sleeve of golf balls provided to every tournament participant. This premium sponsorship also includes one foursome to enjoy a day on the course while showcasing your brand throughout the event.

Add a donation for Framingham Youth Hockey

$

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