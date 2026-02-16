Coastal Prairie Conservancy

Hosted by

Coastal Prairie Conservancy

About this event

2026 Boots on the Ground Gala

Houston Country Club

1 Potomac Dr, Houston, TX 77057

Presenting Underwriter
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Exclusive Recognition as Presenting Underwriter
• Premiere seating for a table of ten
• Car service to and from the event
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Premiere recognition on event invitation
• Premiere recognition in event materials

Dinner Underwriter
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Recognition as Dinner Underwriter
• Prominent seating for a table of ten
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Prominent recognition on event invitation
• Prominent recognition in event materials

Seaside Goldenrod Underwriter
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Prominent seating for a table of ten
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Prominent recognition on event invitation
• Prominent recognition in event materials

White Prickly Poppy Underwriter
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Priority seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Priority recognition on event invitation
• Priority recognition in event materials

Prairie Dawn Underwriter
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Priority seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Priority recognition on event invitation
• Priority recognition in event materials

Scarlet Sage Underwriter
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Special seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Special recognition on event invitation
• Special recognition in event materials

Purple Coneflower Underwriter
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Seating for a table of ten
• Recognition on event invitation
• Recognition in event materials

Texas Bluebonnet Underwriter
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Seating for a table of ten
• Recognition on event invitation
• Recognition in event materials

VIP Ticket
$500

• Priority seating for one individual
• Recognition in event materials

Individual Ticket
$250

• General seating for one individual

I can't attend, but I'd like to support a ticket
$250

• General seating for one student or community partner

Add a donation for Coastal Prairie Conservancy

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