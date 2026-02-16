2026 Boots on the Ground Gala

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About this event
• Exclusive Recognition as Presenting Underwriter
• Premiere seating for a table of ten
• Car service to and from the event
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Premiere recognition on event invitation
• Premiere recognition in event materials
• Recognition as Dinner Underwriter
• Prominent seating for a table of ten
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Prominent recognition on event invitation
• Prominent recognition in event materials
• Prominent seating for a table of ten
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Prominent recognition on event invitation
• Prominent recognition in event materials
• Priority seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Priority recognition on event invitation
• Priority recognition in event materials
• Priority seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Priority recognition on event invitation
• Priority recognition in event materials
• Special seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Special recognition on event invitation
• Special recognition in event materials
• Seating for a table of ten
• Recognition on event invitation
• Recognition in event materials
• Seating for a table of ten
• Recognition on event invitation
• Recognition in event materials
• Priority seating for one individual
• Recognition in event materials
• General seating for one individual
• General seating for one student or community partner
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